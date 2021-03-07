Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNNGY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Ørsted A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SEB Equities cut Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 111,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,508. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.01%.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

