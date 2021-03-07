Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,233 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of Oshkosh worth $5,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $775,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.42.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

