Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Short Interest Down 17.8% in February

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 986,600 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 28th total of 1,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 851,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after buying an additional 236,925 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,358,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Oshkosh by 29.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 23,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK stock opened at $113.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $120.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

