Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,175 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $23,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 176,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 957.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 64,146 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,026,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,315,000 after acquiring an additional 35,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $3,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $64.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

