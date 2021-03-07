Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,378 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.13% of Outfront Media worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 20.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Shares of OUT stock opened at $21.99 on Friday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -115.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.