Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,955 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Owens Corning worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 46.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.53. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

OC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

