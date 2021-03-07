OWNDATA (OWN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $587,911.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00069856 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002173 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.