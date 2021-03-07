Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Update

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Oxford Biomedica stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $14.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.99.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

