Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Bought by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth $54,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACB stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -104.53 and a beta of 1.32. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,180.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 624,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $23,433,882.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,113,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,779,934.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,195,168 shares of company stock worth $79,945,094. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PACB shares. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. Its single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits designed for specific workflow such as template preparation to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers and exonucleases.

