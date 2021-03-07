Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Argus upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upgraded Packaging Co. of America from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.95. 923,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,761. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.66 and its 200-day moving average is $124.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $148.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $147,713,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 645,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,074,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $4,827,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

