PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will post $711.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $699.55 million to $723.77 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PAE.

Get PAE alerts:

PAE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PAE in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

PAE stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $771.30 million, a P/E ratio of 119.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. PAE has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAE. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in PAE by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in PAE in the 4th quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PAE in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAE (PAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.