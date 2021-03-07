PAID Network Price Reaches $0.18 (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 45.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, PAID Network has traded down 92.8% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a market cap of $3.50 million and $1.90 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00465276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00076539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00456165 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,455 coins and its circulating supply is 19,316,670 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

