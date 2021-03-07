Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Acquires 21,536 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,919 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.84% of Independent Bank worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INDB. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $96,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $3.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.92. 167,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,525. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.30.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

