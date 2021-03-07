Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,913 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.98% of Primo Water worth $24,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.21.

NYSE PRMW traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.26. 1,555,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,645. Primo Water Co. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 35,000 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

