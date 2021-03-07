Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 33,028 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.39% of Bruker worth $32,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

BRKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

Bruker stock opened at $59.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

