Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,294 shares during the period. Ingevity comprises 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.27% of Ingevity worth $39,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $72.60 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NGVT. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.14.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

