Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the period. RLI accounts for about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.74% of RLI worth $34,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in RLI by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

RLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point increased their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

RLI stock opened at $109.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.78.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. RLI had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

