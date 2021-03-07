Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,758 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.05% of Match Group worth $21,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Match Group by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,907,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,312,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,352,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,793 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,134,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,222,000 after purchasing an additional 314,770 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Match Group by 78.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,522,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,023,000 after buying an additional 3,747,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,967,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,634,000 after buying an additional 3,186,486 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,557 shares of company stock valued at $37,989,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

MTCH traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.29. 5,159,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,964,717. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.67. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.65, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

