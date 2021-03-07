Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $16.60 Million Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 808,761 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 29,205 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.81% of PDC Energy worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDCE. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,720 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,614 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 30,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,391. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $269,652.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,302.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,380.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,406 shares of company stock worth $1,182,102. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

