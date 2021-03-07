Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $17.06 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 52,912 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.93% of Easterly Government Properties worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 30.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4,866.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $107,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.00. 606,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,777. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

DEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

