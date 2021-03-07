Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $18.04 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,908 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.22% of Deckers Outdoor worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 118.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,138.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 582 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,796 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.00.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $144,865.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,644,815.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total value of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,539,028.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,870 shares of company stock valued at $9,125,104 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.39. The stock had a trading volume of 366,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,897. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $340.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

