Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $18.61 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,442,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after buying an additional 42,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after acquiring an additional 84,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.69. 6,138,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,509. The company has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

