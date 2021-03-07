Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $19.54 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,380,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,344 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.84% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $19,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 390,424 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,975,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,206,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,068,000 after acquiring an additional 192,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,034,000 after acquiring an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 81,761 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $15.52. 849,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.16. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

