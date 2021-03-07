Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $21.51 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,557 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.39% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $21,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $93,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,035,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CFR stock traded up $2.93 on Friday, hitting $110.76. 403,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,425. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.52 and a 200 day moving average of $82.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.25.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

