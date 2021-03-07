Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $26.16 Million Stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.48% of Texas Roadhouse worth $26,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 127,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Douglas W. Thompson sold 30,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $2,697,542.61. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,465,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $996,693.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,525 shares of company stock worth $4,896,340. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 119.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $95.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.65.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

