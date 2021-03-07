Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $28.29 Million Stock Position in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,072 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,442 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.63% of NIC worth $28,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NIC by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIC during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of NIC by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NIC stock opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. NIC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

