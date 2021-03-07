Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $33.52 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,513 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,860 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies comprises about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.23% of Teledyne Technologies worth $33,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,688,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $12,361,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $387.15 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.34 and a 1-year high of $413.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $384.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,936 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 23,261 shares of company stock valued at $8,454,063. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

