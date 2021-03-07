Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $37.28 Million Stock Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 535,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 111,902 shares during the period. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers comprises about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.49% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $37,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,831 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after purchasing an additional 709,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 687,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,729,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RBA. Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.07.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $54.33 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 66.17%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,334 shares of company stock worth $1,535,222. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

