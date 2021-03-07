Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $39.08 Million Position in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its stake in shares of BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,480 shares during the quarter. BioTelemetry accounts for 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.58% of BioTelemetry worth $39,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BioTelemetry during the third quarter worth $150,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BEAT opened at $71.96 on Friday. BioTelemetry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 153.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.21.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Sidoti cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Colliers Securities cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on BioTelemetry from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core laboratory services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Research.

