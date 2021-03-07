Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Lowers Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 875,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,309 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.53% of Mueller Industries worth $30,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,273,000 after buying an additional 40,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,793,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after buying an additional 382,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 35.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 275,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 72,620 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 104,055.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 19,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $666,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,165 shares in the company, valued at $17,540,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $94,375.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,541 shares of company stock worth $1,685,810. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MLI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th.

NYSE:MLI opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

