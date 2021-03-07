Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases 150,134 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,134 shares during the quarter. Emergent BioSolutions makes up approximately 1.3% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.09% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $51,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 31,885 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 17,996 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.43.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $92.31 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $137.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Kramer sold 19,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $2,016,946.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

