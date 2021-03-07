Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Purchases Shares of 648,763 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 648,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,641,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.50% of Taylor Morrison Home as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 232,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 22,815 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 309,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 43.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 121,707 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,389.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TMHC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. 1,921,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,318,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $31.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.