Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,719 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $22,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $4,383,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,463,130.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David S. Goone sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $2,508,361.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,524 shares in the company, valued at $22,395,780.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,263 shares of company stock valued at $11,120,992. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $3.84 on Friday, hitting $114.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,169. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $119.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.40.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

