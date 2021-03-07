Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Raises Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the quarter. Altra Industrial Motion makes up 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.98% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $35,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth approximately $2,696,000.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $453.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AIMC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $392,759.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

