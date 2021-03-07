Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,592 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.94% of Compass Minerals International worth $19,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 60.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMP traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.36. 187,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,701. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.39 and a 52-week high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

CMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

