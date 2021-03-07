Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,187 shares during the period. Renasant accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.83% of Renasant worth $34,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Renasant by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of Renasant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,630 shares of company stock worth $1,930,990 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNST opened at $42.08 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $42.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 5.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

