Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.41. 7,582,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,076,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.53.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

