Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 10,570 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,570 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive accounts for approximately 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 1.48% of Group 1 Automotive worth $35,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 183.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $208,000.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, SVP Frank Grese sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.35, for a total value of $1,157,625.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,500 shares of company stock worth $3,174,165. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPI opened at $157.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $26.25 and a one year high of $162.65.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.11.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

