Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 116,052 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,052 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.58% of Trupanion worth $24,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Trupanion by 461.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $395,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

TRUP stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.88. 530,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,146.46 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.48 and a 1 year high of $126.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total transaction of $498,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $178,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,829.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,542 shares of company stock valued at $17,584,107 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.