Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 13,561 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.59% of EastGroup Properties worth $32,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 159.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 45.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $135.79 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.40 and a twelve month high of $153.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day moving average of $137.21.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGP. Zacks Investment Research cut EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

