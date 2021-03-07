Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 14,306 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 0.13% of Burlington Stores worth $22,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $279.35. 1,161,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,933. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $296.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.04.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.63.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

