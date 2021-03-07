Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 18,354 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,354 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.98% of Onto Innovation worth $22,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

ONTO traded down $1.99 on Friday, hitting $56.00. 807,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.74 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.83.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, VP Robert Alan Koch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $699,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,759.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $506,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,069.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,525,106. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control tools that performs macro-defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software used by semiconductor and advanced packaging device manufacturers worldwide. The company offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

