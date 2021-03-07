Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 25,773 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,773 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 1.1% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $42,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.17. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $248.86. The firm has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.80.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

