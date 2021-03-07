Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 27,962 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,640 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 27,962 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.45% of Performance Food Group worth $28,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFGC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 655.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,281 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,884 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 239.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,898 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $55.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.49. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $57.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFGC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Performance Food Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

