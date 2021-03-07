Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 29,195 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 29,195 shares during the period. Quaker Chemical makes up about 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.74% of Quaker Chemical worth $33,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,857,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $261.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 725.13 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $108.14 and a 12 month high of $301.99.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

