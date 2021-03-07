Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 33,670 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,670 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises about 1.0% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.64% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $38,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAL opened at $96.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.66%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

