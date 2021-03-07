Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 39,867 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,867 shares during the period. HMS accounts for 0.9% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 1.08% of HMS worth $35,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in HMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in HMS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in HMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

HMS stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $37.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.56.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.64 million. HMS had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMSY. Credit Suisse Group lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered HMS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

