Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 4,213 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,241 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.57% of Blackbaud worth $16,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth $254,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLKB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,124. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.41 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackbaud news, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $570,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,946.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.53, for a total transaction of $1,645,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 349,098 shares in the company, valued at $24,970,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock worth $2,816,665 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

