Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 53,362 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,362 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned 4.50% of Resources Connection worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Resources Connection by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of RGP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,240. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $153.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.32 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.90%. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

