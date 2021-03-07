Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 6,387 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.58% of Saia worth $27,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $205.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average is $166.83.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

