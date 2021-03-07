Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 6,387 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.58% of Saia worth $27,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.
Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $205.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $227.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average is $166.83.
Several research analysts have commented on SAIA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.33.
In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. Insiders sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About Saia
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.